Dangerously cold temps freeze the region; Local heating service provides tips to stay warm

MIAMI VALLEY — One way to save money and stay warm is to set your thermostat and forget about it.

Over the next few days, the Miami Valley will see dangerously cold temperatures.

Warming centers have opened across the region as the wind chills will make temperatures feel like it’s below zero.

Logan AC and Heating Services said leaving your heater on all day is more beneficial than many think.

“It doesn’t have to just create a temperature for you, but heat an entire house. That takes a lot of power,” Logan AC and Heating Services Marketing Director Amanda Kinsella said.

Logan AC and Heating Services recommend that you change your furnace’s filter every month.

Doing this will not only ensure your furnace is blowing hot air but also improve its performance.

If you don’t change your filter, it may “hinder your furnace’s performance and it can even shut your furnace down,” Kinsella said.

Due to the winter weather moving through the region this weekend, Logan AC and Heating Services will be open to take calls all weekend.

“If you do end up with a furnace problem the number 1 thing to check is your furnace filter.”

