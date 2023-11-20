Visitations, funeral services continue for 6 people killed in Ohio bus crash

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY — A community united in grief and working together to heal.

Funerals and memorial services began this past weekend and continued today after the deadly charter bus crash east of Columbus, according to our news partners at WOIO.

Dozens showed up at a memorial gathering for math teacher David Kennat.

The Tuscarawas Valley educator was laid to rest over the weekend.

Three students and two parent chaperons were also killed in last week’s fiery crash in Licking County when a semi-trailer slammed into a charter bus carrying band students to a conference in Columbus.

The three adults who died were traveling in an SUV behind the bus and were also a part of the crash.

The days that followed show a community “Tusky Valley Strong” as students banded together during a vigil.

Classmates, parents, and the community embraced one another and realized children in the Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools are now forced to learn possibly the toughest life lesson — how to survive a painful loss.

But the community’s support which also extends to nearly 20 injured including the bus driver has been immeasurable.

Fundraisers have raised tens of thousands of dollars for the families of the victims and the high school.

Business owners and parents said they knew they just had to do something to help.

The National Transportation and Safety Board is expected to release a preliminary report on the deadly bus crash in the next two to three weeks.

