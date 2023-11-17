Visitations, funeral services announced for six people killed in Ohio bus crash

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY — Information regarding visitation and funeral services for the six people killed in the fiery five-vehicle crash on Tuesday has been released.

Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools posted the information on social media early Friday morning.

The visitation and funeral services will be held on the following days:

Jeffery D. (JD) Worrell, senior 18:

Visitation: Friday, November 17 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Wilkshire Event Center on 474 Jeanne Anne Lane, Bolivar, Ohio, 44612.

Funeral Services: Saturday, November 18, at 11 a.m. at the Wilkshire Event Center.

Dave Kennat, 56, teacher at Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools:

Memorial Gathering: Saturday, November 18, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at Sunset Chapel on 6245 Columbia Rd., North Olmstead, Ohio, 44070.

Kristy Gaynor, 39, a parent:

Visitation: Saturday, November 18, from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at Bolivar Community Church on 241 Pine St. NW, Bolivar, Ohio, 44612.

Funeral Services: Sunday, November 19 at 5:30 p.m. at Bolivar Community Church.

John W. Mosely, 18, senior:

Visitation: Saturday, November 18, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home on 266 N Main Street, Magnolia, Ohio, 44643.

Funeral Services: Sunday, November 19 at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 9481 State Route 212 NE, Bolivar, Ohio, 44612.

Katelyn N. Owens, 15, sophomore:

Visitation: Monday, November 20 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at NewPointe Church (Dover Campus) on 3950 State Route 39, Dover, Ohio, 44622.

Funeral: Tuesday, November 21 at 11 a.m. at NewPointe Church (Dover Campus).

Shannon Wigfield, 45, a parents and teacher at Buckeye Career Center:

Visitation: Monday, November 20, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Buckeye Career Center on 545 University Dr. NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio, 44663.

Funeral: Tuesday, November 21 at 11 a.m. at the Buckeye Career Center.

