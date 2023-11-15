‘One of the darkest days;’ Community gathers to remember 6 killed in Ohio bus crash

ZOARVILLE, Ohio — In an eastern Ohio community, hundreds of people filled the stands at the Tuscarawas Valley School’s football stadium to mourn the loss of six of their own.

Members of the school’s high school band were on their way to perform at the Ohio School Boards Association Conference in Columbus when they were involved in a multi-vehicle accident on I-70 in Licking County.

Three students who were in the bus, as well as two parents, and a teacher who were in an SUV following the bus, died in the crash.

“It’s a dark day in our district today began as an exciting day. Our high school band would travel to Columbus to present at the Ohio School Boards Association Conference a once in a lifetime event. And then it quickly turned into the darkest day and one of the darkest days in our district’s history and the worst day in my life,” Dr. Derek Varansky, Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools Superintendent said.

A candle was lit for every person lost in the crash:

J.D. Worrell, 18, senior

Wyatt Mosley, 18, senior

Katelyn Ownes, 15, sophomore

Dave Kennant, 56, a teacher at the district’s high school

Kristy Gaynor, 39, a parent

Shannon Wigfield, 45, a parent and teacher at Buckeye Career Center

Varansky said that 20 of the district’s students were hospitalized, two of whom remain in the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

“There are no words for the sheer magnitude of loss and grief felt by all of us,” Varanksy said.

The school will remain in session on Wednesday, there will be almost 20 counselors at every school in the district, Varanksy said.

