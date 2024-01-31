Unions, workers speak out after out-of-state contractor hired for $2 billion CMH airport renovation

COLUMBUS — Some controversy has been sparked over an out-of-state contractor hired to renovate a Columbus airport terminal, our news partners at WBNS-10 reported.

Columbus unions and workers are pushing back after more than seven months of negotiations with out-of-state contractor Hensel Phelps, regarding a $2 billion terminal renovation of John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

“It’s a $2 billion investment into Columbus, Ohio. It’s thousands of jobs, and there’s a lot at stake,” Sara McEnery-Guice, a member of Laborers’ Local Union 423, said.

Multiple people expressed their concerns at an airport’s board meeting.

“We want local people building these projects,” Dorsey Hager, executive secretary-treasurer for the Columbus Central Ohio Building and Construction Council, said.

Hensel Phelps wants to have the ability to bring in out-of-state contractors and workers for the project, rather than benefit the trade workers local to the Columbus area and central Ohio, according to Harger. He told WBNS that the company has not been willing to sign a community benefits agreement, which would ensure fair wages and benefits for workers.

“We have a community benefits agreement on various projects in Franklin County. We don’t understand why they’re resisting this,” Nana Watson, president of the Columbus Chapter of the NAACP, said.

“It’s not a union/non-union issue that they’re making it out to. We’re trying to make sure that every contractor pays a good, living wage with benefits so that everybody can get into the middle class,” Hager said.

Groups are working to ensure minorities will be allowed to work on this project, providing opportunities to people like Wayne Eaves, a Laborers’ Local Union 423 member, who said he’s lived in Columbus for nearly 40 years.

“Without the construction industry, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Eaves said.

Eaves said the project falls under the area he covers through his union.

“It’s given me an opportunity to advance in life. Not only that but to be able to help my family and provide for my family,” Eaves said.

The effort will continue to call on the airport’s board members to encourage Joe Nardone, president and CEO of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority, and Hensel Phelps, to negotiate with the local building trades.

“We want to be a part of building Columbus’ history. This is going to be a monument and an airport that’s going to stand for years,” McEnery-Guice said.

“I hope that they realize that it’s the right thing to do because it’s been the right thing to do throughout Columbus and central Ohio,” Hager said.





