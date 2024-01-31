‘This is ridiculous;’ Man caught on video putting cat into bag, slamming it to ground in Butler Co.

HAMILTON — Authorities in Butler County are looking for a man accused of animal abuse that was caught on camera.

On Jan. 24, a man chased a cat into Indian Springs Apartment Complex in Hamilton.

Video shared during an online press briefing with Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones showed the man put the cat in a white trash bag and then slam the bag to the ground.

Jones said the cat was dumped in the bag behind the building, but was found alive by the dog warden. The cat sustained a fractured pelvis and fractured spine from the incident and had to be euthanized.

“This is ridiculous. We’re not that kind of people,” Jones said.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the incident or the individual involved to contact Deputy Dog Warden Burkett at (513) 887-7297 extension 3.

“We’re not going to let this rest until we get this person that’s done this to this cat,” Jones said.

