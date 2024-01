HARRISON TOWNSHIP — An abandoned Walgreens will be getting a new life in Harrison Township.

The township announced that “King’s Furniture” will be moving into the Walgreens building at Turner Road and Main Street.

The Walgreens closed in January 2023.

An expected opening date has not yet been announced.

We will continue to follow this story.





