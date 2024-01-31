Working group rolls out recommendations to enhance safety on Ohio school buses

COLUMBUS — The state’s School Bus Safety Task Force laid out over a dozen recommendations to enhance the safety of school bus travel in Ohio today.

News Center 7′s John Bedell was there as the task force announced the list of recommendations.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: DeWine announces school bus safety task force; ‘Everyone wants our kids safer’

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine first announced the Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group just days after the school bus crash in Clark County that killed 11-year-old Aiden Clark and injured over two dozen other Northwestern Schools students in August. The students were on their way to the first day of school.

Now, five months after the crash, the group has released their final report during a news conference in Columbus that News Center 7 was at.

During the six meetings held since its creation in August, the group heard from 30 guest speakers from across the country. After that, they came up with 17 recommendations on how to make school buses in Ohio safer.

