‘Everyone wants our kids safe;’ DeWine announces new bus safety task force

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that he is putting together a task force that will focus on bus safety.

The announcement comes just days after a deadly school bus crash in Clark County that killed an 11-year-old boy and sent over 20 children to the hospital.

“We’re putting together, and we’ll announce in the next few days who’s on the task force, but a task force for us to look at bus safety, period,” DeWine said. “Statistically, riding a school bus is safe. We know it’s safer than being in a car, we know it’s safer than virtually any other form of transportation, but we maybe can make it safer.”

DeWine said seatbelts are one thing that the task force will look at, but there will be other things they look at as well.

“Everyone wants our kids safer, even safer than they are, and so I think that we need to look at this, we need to look at what the data says, we need to look at what other states have done,” DeWine said.

