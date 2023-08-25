Northwestern Local Schools closing Monday for funeral of boy killed in Clark Co. bus crash

CLARK COUNTY — Northwestern Local Schools announced there will be no school Monday so students and staff can attend the funeral of an 11-year-old boy killed in a bus crash Tuesday morning.

Warrior Family, So that students and staff can attend the funeral on Monday, Northwestern Local Schools will be closed.... Posted by Northwestern Local Schools on Friday, August 25, 2023

A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday, Aug. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., at Fellowship Church, 2301 Valley Loop Road in Springfield, according to his obituary.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the church with a community meal to follow.

Practices and competitions that night will still go on.

Staff is not required to report on Monday the 28th





