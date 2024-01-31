Double murder suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals possibly spotted in Dayton; reward offered

DAYTON — A double murder suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals has possibly been spotted in Dayton.

Derrell Brown is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend and her niece in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 2019, according to U.S. Marshals.

Brown is described as a 5′8 Black male with brown eyes and black hair.

He may also go by JJ Robinson, Michael Richardson, or Marcus Wright.

A spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said that a person who matched Brown’s description was spotted in Dayton.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to the capture of Brown.

If you have information you are asked to call 1-877-926-8332 or visit usmarshals.gov/tips.

