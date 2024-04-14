Teenage girl breaks Ohio record after reeling in 101-pound blue catfish

CLERMONT COUNTY — An Ohio teen broke a state record after catching a 101-pound blue catfish, according to our media partners in Cincinnati WCPO-9 TV.

On April 7, 15-year-old Jaylynn Parker, of Clermont County, was jug fishing in the backwaters of the Ohio River when she caught it.

>> Missing person investigation started for Ohio woman, 49, last seen Friday evening

Kristen Parker, Jaylynn’s mom, said she knew they had a record winner as soon as they got the fish to the bank, WCPO-9 reported.

Kristen said game wardens from Adams, Clermont, and Brown counties came out to survey the blue catfish.

According to WCPO-9, the fish weighed 101 pounds and 11 ounces, and it was 56 inches long with a 39-inch girth.

Record Breaking Blue Catfish 15-year-old Jaylynn Parker caught the fish on April 7 in the backwaters of the Ohio River. (Kristen Powell Parker Facebook)

“Like I just have so much joy and I’m so, I’m just so excited. I mean, like it’s, I never would have thought that I would’ve caught a fish like this,” Jaylynn said. “You never think something like that will happen to you until it does, and then you’re like that just happened to me.”

Jaylynn loves fishing and will usually go with her dad, according to a Facebook post by Kristen.

“I feel kind of honored to do it because it really puts out [a] perspective that girls can do what guys do, and I’m hoping that this shows more younger girls my age that they can do this too,” Jaylynn said. “And they could possibly break the next state record too.”

A video posted on Facebook shows four men placing the catfish back into the river as Jaylynn watched on the dock.

After the fish swam away, Jaylynn jumped in the water to celebrate.

©2024 Cox Media Group