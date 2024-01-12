State trooper receives award for response during deadly bus crash on I-70

LICKING COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper received recognition for his heroic actions while responding to the deadly Interstate 70 bus crash in Licking County.

According to our media partners in Columbus, WBNS-10 TV, Deputy Shawn Grim was one of the first responders to arrive on the scene of the November crash.

“We train for the worst but this is something I would never have thought to roll up on in my time,” Grim said.

On Nov. 14, six people were killed and 18 others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-70 east of Columbus.

The NTSB found that a semitrailer did not slow down for the traffic that was slowed due to an earlier crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

When Grim arrived on scene, he saw a cloud of smoke and didn’t know what it was. As he got closer, he started putting the pieces together, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Body camera footage shows Grim immediately ran up to the scene to help those involved.

“I see a truck. I see the bus and it’s on fire. I immediately grab a fire extinguisher and grab my gloves,” he said.

Grim said he ran towards a commercial truck first, but he didn’t see anyone inside. He quickly located a man trapped inside his car.

“As I got closer I could see someone laying in there, and he’s telling me that he’s trapped. I’m feeling a lot of heat, and I’m trying to get him out and the doors were just jammed,” he said.

Other drivers stopped due to the crash and got out to help. They helped Grim pry open the car door and pull Robert Wolverton to safety.

Robert turned out to be the father of Licking County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Wolverton, who also responded to the crash, WBNS-10 reported.

“This is what we sign up to do, what you want to do, but to see someone do it so selflessly, without even thinking. I mean I watched the bodycam footage, it was phenomenal,” Jeremey said.

After helping Robert, Grim went onto the fiery charter bus to rescue any potentially trapped occupants, WBNS-10 reported.

Grim made his way to the back of the bus and called out for any additional passengers while trying to extinguish the flames.

Grim was awarded the Superintendent’s Citation of Merit on Thursday, Jan. 11.

According to a social media post from the OSHP, Grim’s quick thinking and decisive actions saved a life and prevented further injury.

He said he wasn’t the only person who deserved the credit.

“My heart goes out to everyone involved. I want to thank the people that did stop, the citizens. You did help a lot,” Grim said.

