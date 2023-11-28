WATCH: State troopers release video of fiery I-70 bus crash

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Newly obtained video shows the moments state troopers arrived on the scene of a fiery bus crash on I-70 in Licking County earlier this month.

Body camera footage shows Ohio State Highway Troopers arriving on the scene to find the charter bus, which 55 people were on, in flames.

The trooper runs onto the bus with a fire extinguisher.

“Is anyone there!?” the trooper yells out onto the bus as flames can be seen.

The trooper runs off the bus as the smoke intensifies.

“What about the driver is there anyone in there?” the trooper asks a man who replies he isn’t sure.

“(Lancaster Fire Department) got one of the guys out of the SUV we’re still trying to figure out if there’s one kind on the bus,” the trooper said. “We checked it ... couldn’t find it.”

Six people were killed in the crash including three students, two chaperons, and a teacher.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the investigation into the crash could take more than a year to complete.

















