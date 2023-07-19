State Rep. Bob Young indicted on domestic violence, assault charges

COLUMBUS — A grand jury has indicted a state representative on misdemeanor domestic violence and assault charges Tuesday.

>>Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announces his run for U.S. Senate

State Rep. Bob Young struck his wife in the face following a fundraising party earlier this month and threw her cell phone into a pool to keep her from calling 911, according to a Summit County sheriff’s report.

The young daughter also witnesses the incident, the Associated Press said.

His wife sought “safe haven” in Young’s brother’s home after the alleged assault, the report said.

Young followed her and attempted to enter his brother’s home without permission. As the brother tried to keep him from coming in, Young charged him and during a struggle, fell through a glass door, the report state.

In an emailed statement, Young said he loves family but “life has been very stressful lately,” the AP reports.

“My behavior, while not criminal, was inappropriate and out of character. I apologize to everyone involved.” Young said in the statement following the misdemeanor charges.

He represents Ohio’s 32nd House District, which encompasses parts of Summit County.

House Speaker Jason Stephens has called on Young to resign, according to the AP.

Young says he has no plans to resign.

©2023 Cox Media Group