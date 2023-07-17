Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announces his run for U.S. Senate

COLUMBUS — As anticipated, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced his candidacy for United States Senate Monday morning, aiming to unseat and replace Democrat Sherrod Brown.

LaRose hinted at running for U.S. Senate months prior to the official announcement with comments of “actively” considering the position. However, it was only months after that he officially announced his candidacy through a Twitter post stating simply, “It’s official: I’m running.”

His candidacy video showed him running through communities in Ohio (more specifically Cleveland and Cincinnati), from park to commercial areas. A voiceover played of his dedication to giving back to the state and his values as a father and a “man of faith,” LaRose said.

LaRose’s candidacy poses more challenges to incumbent Senator Brown (D-OH) who will also be facing off against State Senator Matt Dolan and businessman Bernie Moreno for the position in 2024.

Senator Brown has held his seat in the senate since 2007.

