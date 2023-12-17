State fire marshal issues warning on refilling propane tank this winter

COLUMBUS — The state fire marshal has issued a warning for people who refill their propane tanks during the months.

State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the process of refilling a propane tank “involves precise measurements and strict adherence to safety colds to prevent dangerous situations.”

“We often think about propane at the beginning of the grilling season, but propane can be used year-round,” he said in a statement. “The person refilling your tank should make sure it’s not damaged, corroded, dented, or beyond qualifying requirements before refilling your tank and only fill it to the correct specifications.”

Overfilling propane tanks can also lead to severe consequences, Reardon said.

The fire marshal said the following were signs of an overfilled tank:

Overwhelming smell of propane gas, or mercaptan, which is added to the odorless propane.

A vapor stream of liquid propane can come out of the tank.

The overfill prevention device is released.

The sound of propane escaping the tank.

The gauge on the tank is high after being filled.

The fire marshal’s office said there are dangers when the propane tanks run low. If gas lines are left open once the gas runs out, then refills can leak out. This means moisture can also form rust in a nearly empty propane tank and create additional safety hazards.

For more information, visit this website.

