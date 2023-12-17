At least 2 million chickens slaughtered after bird flu detected at Ohio egg farm

HARDIN COUNTY — At least 2 million chickens had to be slaughtered at an Ohio egg farm after the birds tested positive for bird flu.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) told news partners WBNS in Columbus that the flu was detected at the farm in Hardin County last week.

More than 2.6 million chickens were slaughtered, and they belonged to the Trillium Farms.

When bird flu is found, ODA says they must quarantine the area and kill the birds to prevent the disease from spreading.

News Center 7 previously reported that bird flu had been detected twice in Darke County.

Authorities had to kill more than 15,000 birds there.

Dr. Jacqueline Nolting, Assistant Professor, Department of Veterinary Preventive Medicine, said bird flu is a silent killer that has been found in several parts of the state.

“It’s starting in the wild birds,” she told WBNS. “It’s transmitting through them, and then it spills over into those domesticated poultries and causes them more illness and death.”

She added that the flu still seems to be a low risk to humans and other mammals, and none of the infected birds are allowed into the nation’s food supply.

