Highly contagious strain of bird flu detected in Darke Co.

DARKE COUNTY — Around 33,000 turkeys are dead after they contracted a highly contagious strain of the Avian Flu.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed to News Center 7 that it detected an outbreak in Darke County on Dec. 1, but did not say from what farm.

The ODA said its procedure is to quarantine the impacted facility and to “depopulate”, or kill, the birds to prevent the disease from spreading.

>> Area police department asking for more license-plate reading cameras

A surveillance zone is set up to keep an eye on nearby facilities.

The Centers for Disease Control said the current risk to the public is low.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new details become available





©2023 Cox Media Group