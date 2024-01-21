School district employee arrested for public indecency, prostitution in Ohio

CINCINNATI — An Ohio school district employee has been arrested for prostitution and public indecency, according to our media partners in Cincinnati, WCPO-9 TV.
Damon Bernath was a facilities employee with Cincinnati Public Schools but has since been placed on leave.
He told police he paid $20 for oral sex, WCPO-9 TV reported.
Later on, police found Bernath engaging in a sexual act in public.
A Hamilton County judge set Bernath’s bond at $5,500 for the charges.
