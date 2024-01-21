Ohio man lived with dead wife for 6 years, Sheriff says

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — While investigating the death of an Ohio man, a Sheriff discovered a woman’s remains in an RV, according to media outlets WOIO-19 TV and WFMJ-21.

Columbiana County Sheriff’s deputies found the owner of Nettle Creek Farm & Nursery Robert Rea, 70, of Salem Township, dead in the RV.

Upon further investigation, Sheriff Brian McLaughlin and other deputies found the body of a dead female, wrapped in a blanket, surrounded by herbs, and “unusually well-preserved,” WFMJ-21 reported.

Before deputies began the investigation, Robert’s son 29-year-old John Rea, went to the sheriff’s office and told deputies about his father’s death.

He also told deputies that his mother, Peggy Rea, was also dead in an RV on the property and had been for six years, both stations reported.

John said his father had been living inside the RV taking care of Peggy’s remains, both stations reported.

According to a police report obtained by WFMJ-21, John knew of his mother’s death but told officers his parents were devout Quakers who wanted to be buried at the same time.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Robert died from natural causes on Dec. 31 and confirmed Peggy died six years ago.

The Sheriff’s department is still investigating the case and hasn’t determined if any charges will be filed.

