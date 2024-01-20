‘Fear didn’t come;’ Neighbors detail scene of water main break in Montgomery County

CLAYTON, Montgomery County — Some Montgomery County residents experienced water issues after a water main break Friday night.

Around 9 p.m., Clayton police officers were called to the 6000 block of Stranwood Drive for a water main break.

Montgomery County Environmental Services also responded to the scene and crews were able to repair the break around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Water flowed down Stranwood Drive for hours as crews worked to isolate the line, according to a spokesperson with Montgomery County Environmental Services.

All water pressure was restored and only a few people were affected.

No one was without water, the spokesperson said.

Montgomery County Environmental Services responded to 60 water main breaks in January, averaging two to four daily.

A Stranwood Drive resident spoke to News Center 7 and said he didn’t notice much of a problem with his water, especially since it happened in the middle of the night.

“Of course, that was a real concern, but the fear didn’t come about so we just sort of forgot about it,” he said.

He said his family noticed the water out in the street Friday night and saw crews taking care of the problem, so there was no need to worry.

