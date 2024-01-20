Water main break repaired overnight in Montgomery County

CLAYTON — A water main break that occurred in Montgomery County Friday night has been repaired.

The water main break was reported in the 6000 block of Stranwood Drive around 9 p.m. Friday and crews worked on it until 3 a.m. Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for Montgomery County Environmental Services, water was running down the sides of the street before crews isolated the line.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Water main break floods street in Montgomery County

A few customers had low water pressure due to the break, but no one was without water. All water pressure has been restored.

An estimate of damages caused by the break was not immediately available.

In December, Montgomery County crews responded to 52 water main breaks. So far for January, they have responded to 60 water main breaks.

