President Biden visiting East Palestine today, 1 year after toxic train derailment

EAST PALESTINE — President Joe Biden will visit East Palestine today one year after a toxic train derailment.

He is going to the village of 5,000 at the invitation of its mayor as the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) continues its cleanup from last February’s Norfolk Southern train derailment, the Associated Press reports.

“The president has always said when the time is right and when it made sense for him to go, he would go,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “And so, that’s what he’s doing.”

CBS News is reporting that Mr. Biden will receive a briefing from local officials on the recovery efforts.

The train derailment has disrupted thousands of people’s lives.

The EPA is testing and treating water near the site.

News Center 7 previously reported that the cleanup is ongoing.

Feb. 3 marked one year since a Norfolk Southern train derailed and spewed flames and toxic chemicals into the air, ground, and water in East Palestine.

The US and Ohio EPA continue to oversee the cleanup.

