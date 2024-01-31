President Biden to visit East Palestine, 1 year after toxic train derailment

EAST PALESTINE — The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will visit East Palestine later this month.
The President will meet with residents impacted by the Norfolk Southern train derailment last February, the White House confirmed Wednesday morning.
The White House said he would assess the progress that has been made since the toxic train derailment and meet with residents in East Palestine.
An exact date has not yet been announced.
News Center 7 previously reported that the cleanup is ongoing.
Saturday will mark one year since a Norfolk Southern train derailed and spewed flames and toxic chemicals into the air, ground, and water in East Palestine.
The derailment occurred on Feb. 3, 2023.
The US and Ohio EPA continue to oversee the cleanup.
