NE Ohio Train Derailment: Last loads of toxic soil removed, Norfolk Southern says

EAST PALESTINE — The last of the toxic soil from February’s train derailment in East Palestine has been removed.

Crews have cleaned up 170,000 tons of soil and are now starting Phase 2 of the clean-up, a Norfolk Southern spokesperson said.

“We’re finishing up the bulk removal of contaminants out here, all the excavation is complete,” said Bob Scovle, Manager of Environment Operations, Norfolk Southern.

Phase 2 includes testing the area’s soil and air to make sure there are not any toxins.

“We’re here for the long haul. we’re not going anywhere,” said Scovle. “We care about this town. We’re committed to making it right. Committed to doing the right thing for the town and the community, so, we’re not going anywhere, we’re going to be here.”

The railroad company has spent nearly $100 million on clean-up since February’s toxic train derailment.

It continues to battle multiple lawsuits related to the derailment.

They include the Ohio Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Justice.

