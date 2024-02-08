Popular Ohio amusement park closing after 125 years; replacement could receive state money

CINCINNATI — A new music venue at Coney Island could receive state money under a bill passed Wednesday by the Ohio House.

The proposed $118 million music campus located on the former Coney Island amusement park site would get $8 million from the state in an appropriation bill that members of the Ohio House of Representatives released Tuesday night.

That’s less than the $20 million originally sought by Greater Cincinnati business leaders, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Coney Island’s last day of operations was Dec. 31, 2023.

News Center 7 previously reported park will be sold to Music & Event Management Inc. (MEMI), which is a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

MEMI said in a statement it aims to create “the nation’s best amphitheater.”

