One dead in Indiana after Tuesday morning crash

BATESVILLE, Indiana — One person has died after a car crash early Tuesday morning on I-74 near Batesville, our media partner in Cincinnati, WCPO-TV reported.

At 4:30 a.m., investigators responded to a crash in the westbound lanes of the highway.

The highway was closed for over six hours while police worked the scene. Highway traffic was diverted onto State Route 46, WCPO reported.

Firefighters on the scene said the North Huntersville Road overpass was also closed, as the bridge pillars needed to be inspected.

Police have not released any information on what caused the crash and who was killed.

