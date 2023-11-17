Ohio woman arrested on charges in toddler’s drowning death

YOUNGSTOWN, Mahoning County — An Ohio woman has been taken into custody on charges related to the drowning death of a toddler, Youngstown stations WFMJ-TV and WKBN-TV reported.

Adrianne Hudson, 31, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. Municipal court records show she was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Thursday night, both stations report.

A warrant for her arrest was issued on Oct. 11 after an investigation into the Sept. 29 drowning death of Londyn Cayson, WKBN said.

Hudson’s boyfriend, Albert Boykin, 31, also faces charges of child endangering.

According to detectives, Hudson was asked to babysit a family member’s child, Londyn Cayson. Hudson brought her own child to the home too, both stations reported.

Boykin was with Hudson, but he was not charged in Cayson’s death.

Hudson, Boykin and the two children were outside when Cayson wandered away and ended up in a pool, both stations reported.

Hudson noticed Cayson was missing while she was talking to another relative, WFMJ reported.

Detectives estimate the child was out of Hudson’s sight for approximately five minutes, WFMJ reported.

Cayson was found inside the pool and officials say she was pulled out and taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Hudson has not made a court appearance yet.

Boykin was arraigned Oct. 20 on the child endangering charge but he is free on bond pending a Dec. 4 pretrial hearing, according to WKBN.

