Ohio Supreme Court to hear oral arguments today on state’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court will hear oral arguments today in a case challenging the state’s ‘Heartbeat’ abortion ban bill.

The case comes to the court after the state appealed a lower court order blocking Ohio’s six-week abortion ban.

During the hearing, the Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether the state can appeal the order or if it will have to wait until the case is decided.

It will also decide whether abortion providers have the legal standing to sue on behalf of their patients.

News Center 7 reported last year that Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins put the law on hold indefinitely while he considered arguments in a legal challenge abortion rights groups filed.

Ohio voters will decide on a proposed abortion rights state constitutional amendment this November.

If it passes, the amendment will give people the right to make their own decisions on abortion.

Today’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. this morning.

