Ohio Supreme Court to hear arguments on state’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a challenge to the state’s ‘Heartbeat’ abortion ban bill next month.

Earlier this year the court accepted the case challenging a lower court judge’s decision to put Ohio’s six-week abortion ban on hold, according to the Associated Press.

News Center 7 reported last year that Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins put the law on hold indefinitely while he considered arguments in a legal challenge abortion rights groups filed.

Ohio voters will decide on a proposed abortion rights state constitutional amendment this November.

If it passes, the amendment will give people the right to make their own decisions on abortion.

The hearing is scheduled for September 27.

