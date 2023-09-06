Ohio Senator introduces bill to ban federal mask mandates

WASHINGTON D.C. — An Ohio U.S. Senator has introduced a plan to ban federal mask mandates.

>>No, it wasn’t UFOs — Here’s what caused the mysterious lights spotted in Montgomery Co.

Ohio Senator J.D. Vance has introduced the “Freedom to Breathe Act” that would prohibit any federal official, including the President, from issuing mask rules.

It applies to airports, public transportation, and schools.

“We tried mask mandates once in this country. They failed to control the spread of respiratory viruses, violated basic bodily freedom, and set our fellow citizens against one another,” said Vance.

Several schools and businesses across the country have reinstated mask mandates due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, CBS News reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group