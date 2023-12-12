Ohio mother, child flown to hospital after crashing into back of school bus

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A mother and her child were flown to a hospital after a crash involving a school bus in Fayette County Monday afternoon, according to our media partners in Columbus, WBNS-10.

>> Grandmother accused of intentionally shooting infant grandchild in the head held on $1.5M bond

A school bus was dropping off children at a stop on U.S. Route 62 North, between the Bloomingburg New Holland Road intersection when a Dodge Durango hit the back of the bus.

A mother and child in the Dodge both sustained injuries, WBNS-10 reported.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the child sustained minor injuries and was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the mother sustained severe facial injuries.

>> Funeral services announced for teen killed in Riverside hit-and-run crash

It is not immediately known what hospital the mother was taken to.

No one on the school bus was injured.

It is not immediately known if any citations were issued or what caused this crash.

©2023 Cox Media Group