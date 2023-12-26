Ohio minimum wage to increase in January

OHIO — The Ohio minimum wage will be increasing next year.

Our news partners at WBNS reported that Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $10.10 per hour to $10.45 per hour for non-tipped employees on Jan. 1, 2024, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The minimum wage for tipped workers will go from $5.05 to $5.25 per hour.

Minimum wage applies to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $385,000 per year.

The state minimum for companies with annual gross receipts of $385,000 or less per year and 14-15-year-olds remains $7.25 per hour. The amount is tied to the federal minimum wage and requires Congress and the President to change it.

in November 2006, Ohio voters passed a constitutional amendment that states Ohio’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1 each year based on the rate of inflation.

State minimum wage is tied to the Consumer Price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers over 12 months. The index increased by 3.7% this year, over the 12 months from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023.

