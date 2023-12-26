One person shot in Dayton apartment complex Christmas night

DAYTON — One person is suffering from at least one gunshot wound in Dayton Christmas night, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

Dayton police and medics are responding to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Melba Street just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

The dispatch supervisor said the victim was shot in the stomach.

The condition and severity of the victim’s injuries are unknown.

There is no suspect information at this time, the supervisor said.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about this shooting.





