‘A real Grinch;’ Hundreds of dollars worth of presents stolen from local woman’s car

DAYTON — Hundreds of dollars worth of presents were stolen in just a matter of minutes in Dayton.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talked to the victim, who said the theft happened on Shoop Avenue near Fairbanks Avenue.

“It’s all just gone, a real Grinch,” said Janice Marbury.

Her car which was filled with presents is now empty.

“I go to warm my car up, to go get some coffee before work, and I noticed that the back window was busted open. I see all the gifts are taken,” Marbury said.

Marbury felt instant regret when she saw her broken window.

“I told myself I should have just taken it out the night before, but when you get home from work so late, you’re tired,” she said.

The presents were for her family and other kids she cares for.

“I spent over $500 in gifts,” she said.

She called the police, but she said there was not much they could do. That’s why law enforcement stresses to people to not leave their cars running.

While Marbury’s family is understanding, she still struggles with how someone could do this to her.

“For someone to steal from one another. You know, it’s nothing to ask for help. But stealing is not the way to go,” Marbury said.

Marbury said after this she would never leave a present in her car again.

