Local police issues alert after multiple car break-ins reported

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local police department issued an alert about a reported string of car break-ins Sunday.

The Brookville Police Department posted to social media informing residents that they have received multiple reports of car break-ins.

People wearing ski masks are driving around in a white Mercedes stopping to steal items from unlocked vehicles, the social media post said.

The police department believes the suspects have left the area and are now in Troy and Dayton.

They do not believe the suspects are from the area, the post said.

The suspects are specifically targeting vehicles that are unlocked and will move on if it is locked.

The department asks that if you see something suspicious, call them immediately at (937) 833-4357.

They want to remind community members to lock their vehicles and not leave anything of value inside.

