Don’t feel like cooking? These restaurants are open on Christmas Day in the Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Burn the food or don’t feel like cooking this Christmas? There are several restaurants open in the Dayton area on Dec. 25.

These restaurants will be open:

Amar India

  • 2751 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
  • Noon to 8:30 p.m.

BRAVO! Italian Kitchen

  • 2770 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville
  • 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bright Moon Buffet

  • 2900 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
  • 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cafe Terra Mediterranean Cuisine

  • 8351 N Main St, Dayton
  • 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Curry & Grill

  • 1501 Lyons Rd, Dayton
  • 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Fu Mon Lau

  • 2008 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton
  • 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Hello Thai

  • 3301 Dayton Xenia Road, Dayton
  • 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

SKY Asian Cuisines

  • 4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
  • 12 to 10 p.m.

Tokyo Grill & Sushi Buffet

  • 1061 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
  • 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Fricker’s

  • Opens at 5 p.m.

To learn which restaurant chains are open on Christmas Day, you can click here.

