Don’t feel like cooking? These restaurants are open on Christmas Day in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Burn the food or don’t feel like cooking this Christmas? There are several restaurants open in the Dayton area on Dec. 25.

These restaurants will be open:

Amar India

2751 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

Noon to 8:30 p.m.

BRAVO! Italian Kitchen

2770 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bright Moon Buffet

2900 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cafe Terra Mediterranean Cuisine

8351 N Main St, Dayton

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Curry & Grill

1501 Lyons Rd, Dayton

11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Fu Mon Lau

2008 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton

11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Hello Thai

3301 Dayton Xenia Road, Dayton

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

SKY Asian Cuisines

4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

12 to 10 p.m.

Tokyo Grill & Sushi Buffet

1061 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Fricker’s

Opens at 5 p.m.

To learn which restaurant chains are open on Christmas Day, you can click here.

