Don’t feel like cooking? These restaurants are open on Christmas Day in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Burn the food or don’t feel like cooking this Christmas? There are several restaurants open in the Dayton area on Dec. 25.
These restaurants will be open:
Amar India
- 2751 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
- Noon to 8:30 p.m.
BRAVO! Italian Kitchen
- 2770 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville
- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Bright Moon Buffet
- 2900 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
- 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cafe Terra Mediterranean Cuisine
- 8351 N Main St, Dayton
- 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Curry & Grill
- 1501 Lyons Rd, Dayton
- 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Fu Mon Lau
- 2008 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton
- 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Hello Thai
- 3301 Dayton Xenia Road, Dayton
- 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.
SKY Asian Cuisines
- 4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
- 12 to 10 p.m.
Tokyo Grill & Sushi Buffet
- 1061 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
- 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Fricker’s
- Opens at 5 p.m.
To learn which restaurant chains are open on Christmas Day, you can click here.
