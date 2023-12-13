This item could make your car an easy target for thieves

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Deputies in a local county say they have already investigated more car thefts this year than during all of 2022.

“It’s all over the whole region and really all over the whole country. There’s no place that’s left untouched,” Matt Haines, Chief Deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Now, there are nearly no cars that are safe either.

“If you have a car that has a push to start, there is a way the thieves can steal that RFID signal over the air,” Haines said.

Thieves also tend to go for the most popular models.

“It’s easier for that car to blend in with every other car,” Haines said.

Haines said the majority of these thefts are done by organized crime.

“People want to profit from it, be it’s simply a mother maker or because those cars are going to be used in another crime,” he said.

As it gets colder outside he believes even more thefts will happen.

“Don’t go start your car, walk away from it, leave it unattended even if you lock it. There are groups of people that are looking for cars that are running,” Haines said.

He said there are some things people can do to protect themselves.

“Park in the garage or someplace that is secure,” Haines said. “Use a steering wheel lock or wheel immobilization device.”

As well as to always lock your door.

“I just lock my doors. That’s about it. I just pray about it, for real,” Anfernee Vaughn of Dayton said.

What the sheriff’s office uses to protect their cruisers is a kill switch.

It’s a small device hidden inside the car that disconnects the fuel line so no one can drive off with their car.





