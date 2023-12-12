Police ask neighbors to ‘keep an extra eye out’ after uptick in vehicle break-ins

KETTERING — Police are urging the public to stay vigilant after recent break-ins at a Kettering apartment complex.

Kettering Police Department said they have noticed a lot of vehicle break-ins in the area of Van Buren Apartments between the hours of 12-6 a.m.

>> Text sent to police officer leads to arrest, marijuana seized in Richmond

Police said although they have increased patrol in the area, they often get pulled away to other calls.

Officers are asking neighbors who are night owls to “keep an extra eye out” and contact dispatchers if they see or hear anything suspicious.

Kettering dispatchers can be contacted at (937)296-2555.

Attention residents of Van Buren Apartments... we need your help! Your area has been getting hit with a lot of vehicle... Posted by Kettering Police Department on Tuesday, December 12, 2023





©2023 Cox Media Group