Text sent to police officer leads to arrest, marijuana seized in Richmond

RICHMOND — An area police department made an “unusual” arrest on Monday.

Richmond police served a search warrant in the 600 Block South E Street, according to a social media post from the Richmond Police Department.

“That’s not the unusual part, the unusual part is how the information for the search warrant was obtained,” the post said.

On Dec. 10, an off-duty officer was contacted via text message by a person she knew from a police encounter, the police department said. In the text messages, police said there were videos of large quantities of marijuana along with prices to purchase in different quantities.

The officer was granted a search warrant for the person’s residence.

On Dec. 11, officers conducted a search warrant and seized over 14 pounds of marijuana, 633 grams of THC wax valued at over $7,000, several bags of gummies, a 9mm handgun, and $522, the police department said.

Logan Jarret of Richmond was arrested and booked in the Wayne County Jail for Dealing Marijuana/Hashish/Salvia, a level 5 felony.

“Please let this be a reminder to ALWAYS double check who you are sending that text message to before hitting the send button,” the police department said.

