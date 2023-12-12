Bond set for man accused of throwing baby against headboard, fracturing skull

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP — It will take $1 million for an area man accused of assaulting his child to get out of jail.

Dezmond Wallace, 20, appeared in Clermont County court on Monday where a judge set his bond.

Wallace is facing one count of endangering children and one count of felonious assault.

On Friday, Dec. 8 deputies were called around 1:15 p.m. by the Clermont County Child Protective Services, who reported that the infant was taken by his mother to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for symptoms of an eye infection.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man charged with assaulting his 2-week-old child at Ohio apartment complex

After hospital staff examined the child, additional injuries were found such as a skull fracture, injuries to his mouth, and bruising to his arms and legs.

The child was admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

Physicians determined that the injuries were “non-accidental and a result of recent trauma,” the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives interviewed the mother and father of the child to determine the cause of the injuries. After speaking to both parents, it was determined that the child was injured at an apartment complex in Batavia.

A search warrant was conducted at the apartment to collect evidence.

In court, prosecutors said Wallace admitted to investigators that he threw his baby against the headboard of a bed.

Wallace is due in court on Dec. 18.









