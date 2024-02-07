Ohio CVS fined $250,000; was month behind filling prescriptions

CANTON — State regulators fined an Ohio CVS pharmacy hundreds of thousands of dollars after learning of short staffing that endangered patient safety.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy fined a location of the pharmacy chain in Canton $250,000 this week. The fine was a response to a September 2021 inspection of the store.

When inspections were at the Canton location, they found that the location was over a month behind in filling prescriptions. In addition to the significant delays, it was found that there were phones not working properly, a lack of appropriate drug security and control, and failure to provide a safe working environment for pharmacy staff, according to a citation filed by the Board of Pharmacy.

The pharmacy lobby was also closed to everyone except those looking for vaccines and everyone else was sent to the drive-thru. An unlocked freezer containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was also found outside the pharmacy barricade and medications were seen stored on the floor of the pharmacy.

In addition to the fine, the store was put on probation indefinitely. The probation period will last at least three years, during which the store will be on “enhanced monitoring.”

Among other things required during the probation period, the store must also “ensure that sufficient personnel are scheduled at all times in order to minimize fatigue, distraction, or other conditions which interfere with a pharmacist’s ability to practice with requisite judgment, skill, competence, and safety to the public.”

They also must process all new and refill prescriptions within no more than three business days of receiving the prescription.

“We hope that this decision will send a strong message to Ohio pharmacies that they have an obligation to serve their patients by ensuring appropriate staffing levels,” State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy Executive Director Steven W. Schierholt said. “The Board will continue to inspect and hold those accountable for working conditions that endanger patients and pharmacy staff.”

