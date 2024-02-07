Man found dead in car near Springfield funeral home identified; Suspect arrested, charged

SPRINGFIELD — An arrest has been made after a man was found shot to death in a car Tuesday in Springfield.

Douglas Crowley, 45, of Springfield was arrested on murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, in a school safety zone, and having weapons under disability, according to a spokesperson for Springfield police.

Douglas L. Crowley (Springfield Police Division)

As News Center 7 previously reported, a woman found a man slumped over in a white SUV near a funeral home on Mason Street on Tuesday. That man, identified Wednesday as 45-year-old Richard Howard, died of a gunshot wound.

During an investigation, police obtained surveillance video that showed a suspect vehicle which was later found at the Fairfax Motel on E. Main Street, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Clark County Municipal Court.

Information about the case was also provided from a call for service that was made late Tuesday night. The caller told dispatchers that Howard was having problems with Crowley and that it was possibly over a vehicle.

Crowley was identified, found to match the physical description of the suspect in the surveillance video, and found to be staying at the Fairfax Motel.

After being taken into custody, Crowley admitted to pointing a gun at the vehicle and shooting at Howard, court documents state.

He’s currently booked in the Clark County Jail.

