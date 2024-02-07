Officers, medics respond to injury crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics have responded to an injury crash in Dayton on Wednesday morning.
Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched at 7:21 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on E Third Street and N Keowee Street.
Photos from the scene show at least three vehicles were involved, including a mail truck.
There was at least one person trapped in one of the vehicles, dispatches tell News Center 7.
We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.
