Local

Officers, medics respond to injury crash in Dayton

By WHIO Staff

E Third Street and N Keowee Street Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Officers and medics have responded to an injury crash in Dayton on Wednesday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Officers, medics respond to injury crash in Dayton

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched at 7:21 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on E Third Street and N Keowee Street.

Photos from the scene show at least three vehicles were involved, including a mail truck.

There was at least one person trapped in one of the vehicles, dispatches tell News Center 7.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Image 1 of 7

N Keowee Street Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read