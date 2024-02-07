Popular taco restaurant opening first Dayton area location

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Butler County — A popular Texas-based taco chain is opening its first Dayton area location.

Torchy’s Tacos is holding a grand opening for its Liberty Township location on Wednesday, Feb 21. The restaurant is located at 7673 Blake Street.

A ribbon cutting will take place at 9:45 a.m. and doors open at 10 a.m.

The first 100 guests at the grand opening will receive free limited-edition t-shirts from the restaurant.

The restaurant has a variety of “damn good tacos,” breakfast tacos, burritos, salads, chips and queso, and more.

For more information about Torchy’s Tacos, you can visit the restaurant’s website here.

