Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in Ohio, including in Dayton

A popular fast-casual chicken chain will soon open locations in Ohio, including in Dayton.

Slim Chickens announced it will open 25 locations in Dayton, Cincinnati, and Columbus after signing a 25-unit deal with restaurant operator Big Star Chicken.

“After researching Ohio markets for several years, we believe Slim Chickens will be a great fit,” said McGrath. The brand has been a home run for us with its superior product quality, southern hospitality, facilities, and menu offerings. Slim Chickens is well positioned to compete with the best-in-class chicken brands in any market and I believe in the next 5-10 years Slim Chickens will be one of the highest-grossing top franchise offerings for investors.”

Currently, only three Ohio locations are open in Avon, Canton, and Streetsboro.

More than 250 locations have opened across the United States and the United Kingdom.

The franchisee did not disclose when or where the new locations will open.

For more information about the restaurant chain or to view their menu, you can visit their website here.

