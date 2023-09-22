Nearly 900 workers temporarily laid off by Ohio auto parts supplier following UAW strike

TOLEDO — An auto parts supplier is temporarily laying off nearly 900 workers at two Toledo facilities following last week’s United Auto Workers strike.

The Dana Napoleon plant supplies parts for the striking Ford plant in Michigan while the Dana Toledo facility produces parts for the striking Stellantis Toledo plant, CNN reports.

Between the two plants, 875 workers have been laid off because of the strike.

“They’re going to do what makes them happy and what they feel would benefit all of them,” said one worker. “But, it doesn’t trickle down to us smaller companies that provide them what they need. All they’re doing is they’re making it harder for all the smaller companies.”

The company has no idea how long the layoffs will, according to a Dana Incorporated spokesperson.

The UAW went on strike against the three big auto makers Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis on September 16.

Workers walked off the job in Toledo, Michigan, and Missouri.

More autoworkers could also walk off the job later today, according to the UAW President Shawn Fain.

“No justice, no jeeps,” protesters said.

The UAW said its worker walkouts will expand if there is not a better contract proposal on the table by 12 p.m. this afternoon.

Fain is expected to announce the next striking facilities later this morning.

