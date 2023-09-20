UAW strike: How it could impact dealerships in the Miami Valley

XENIA — As the United Auto Workers’ strike enters its sixth day, dealerships in the Miami Valley could feel the impact.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with a local dealership to see when we could start to feel the strike’s impact in the Miami Valley beginning on News Center 7 at 5 p.m.

Chris Tobey, president of Key Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT in Xenia, said his fleet is going to be impacted.

The UAW strike is a first of its kind. Three huge auto makers Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis have all shut down.

Stellantis out of Toledo could soon impact Tobey’s business since they make the Jeep models he sells.

“It’s the Wranglers and the Gladiators,” Tobey said.

He already has customers whose orders cannot be filled.

“We have a few Wranglers for customers that are also friends on order. And as of today, that car is going nowhere so that car will not be built until this is over,” Tobey said.

As the strike continues, anyone who wants to buy a car will notice higher prices.

“As we start to sell down what we have today and we can’t replace them, then supply and demand indicates the price are gonna go back up,” Tobey said.

Tobey said he supports the workers on strike.

“I understand it. The car companies have made record profits and I think it’s only fair that they get a fair amount of that,” Tobey said.

He says the sooner it ends the better.

“I’m hoping they can meet somewhere in the middle. So it works for everybody. That’s the only way it works long term,” he said.

Tobey said he does have enough inventory of Jeeps to last four to five weeks. If the strike lasts longer than that, like it did in 2019 then he will have some problems.

