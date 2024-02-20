Man dies 17 years after he was shot; Ohio man arrested for murder

COLUMBUS — A man is dead 17 years after being shot, and police arrested a suspect for murder, according to our media partner in Columbus, WBNS-10 TV.

DeShawne Stewart, 50, allegedly shot Wendell C. Davis, 51, on July 8, 2006.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Wendell was confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life. He died on May 19, 2023, WBNS-10 reported.

His death was ruled a homicide, according to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

Two weeks ago, a grand jury indicted Stewart on two counts of murder, WBNS-10 reported.

On Monday, Columbus SWAT officers arrested Stewart on the east side of the city.

Stewart is currently booked in the Franklin County Jail with no bond, according to jail records.

